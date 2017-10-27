إعلان: حفل جائزة عواتي لعام 2017
وبهذه المناسبة تتقدم إدارة المدرسة للطلاب والأهالي بأحر التهاني والتبريكات على المجهود الذي قاموا به طيلة فترة الدراسة متمنين لهم دوام التقدم والنجاح. وسيتم تقديم شهادات تقديرية للخريجين وجائزة عواتي للمتفوقين وسوف يتم تكريم كل من ساهم بشكل مميز في خدمت المجتمع الارتري باستراليا
awateschool@gmail.com
للمزيد من الإستفسار الرجاء الإتصال باللجنة المنظمة على الرقم الأتي :
0403 745 282 / 0432018022
وفي الختام تقبلوا فائق الإحترام
والتقدير
إدارة مدرسة عواتي
التاريخ: السبت 17/11/25
المكانFlemington Community Centre :
25 Mt. Alexander Rd, Flemington
الزمان: الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً
Awate Award Celebration
The Awate School Community congratulates all VCE, IB & University Graduates and their families for their achievement. The school is hosting a Graduation Ceremony in recognition of their success.It is also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of volunteers in serving our community. For further details please contact the organising committee on:
awateschool@gmail.com or please contact us on 0432 018 022 / 0403 745 282
Date: 24 November 2017
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Flemington Community Centre – 25 Mt. Alexander Rd, Flemington
روابط قصيرة: http://www.farajat.net/ar/?p=42152