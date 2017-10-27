إعلان: حفل جائزة عواتي لعام 2017

وبهذه المناسبة تتقدم إدارة المدرسة للطلاب والأهالي بأحر التهاني والتبريكات على المجهود الذي قاموا به طيلة فترة الدراسة متمنين لهم دوام التقدم والنجاح. وسيتم تقديم شهادات تقديرية للخريجين وجائزة عواتي للمتفوقين وسوف يتم تكريم كل من ساهم بشكل مميز في خدمت المجتمع الارتري باستراليا

awateschool@gmail.com

للمزيد من الإستفسار الرجاء الإتصال باللجنة المنظمة على الرقم الأتي :

0403 745 282 / 0432018022

وفي الختام تقبلوا فائق الإحترام

والتقدير

إدارة مدرسة عواتي

التاريخ: السبت 17/11/25

المكانFlemington Community Centre :

25 Mt. Alexander Rd, Flemington

الزمان: الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً

Awate Award Celebration

The Awate School Community congratulates all VCE, IB & University Graduates and their families for their achievement. The school is hosting a Graduation Ceremony in recognition of their success.It is also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of volunteers in serving our community. For further details please contact the organising committee on:

awateschool@gmail.com or please contact us on 0432 018 022 / 0403 745 282

Date: 24 November 2017

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Flemington Community Centre – 25 Mt. Alexander Rd, Flemington

مرتبط