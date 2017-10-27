إعلان: حفل جائزة عواتي لعام 2017

تعلن إدارة مدرسة عواتي حفل جائزة عواتي لعامها السابع لخريجي المدارس الثانوية والجامعات

وبهذه المناسبة تتقدم إدارة المدرسة للطلاب والأهالي بأحر التهاني والتبريكات على المجهود الذي قاموا به طيلة فترة الدراسة متمنين لهم دوام التقدم والنجاح. وسيتم تقديم شهادات تقديرية للخريجين وجائزة عواتي للمتفوقين وسوف يتم تكريم كل من ساهم بشكل مميز في خدمت المجتمع الارتري باستراليا
awateschool@gmail.com
للمزيد من الإستفسار الرجاء الإتصال باللجنة المنظمة على الرقم الأتي :
0403 745 282 /  0432018022
وفي الختام تقبلوا فائق الإحترام
والتقدير
إدارة مدرسة عواتي
التاريخ: السبت 17/11/25
المكانFlemington Community Centre    :

25 Mt. Alexander Rd, Flemington

الزمان: الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً

Awate Award Celebration
The Awate School Community congratulates all VCE, IB & University Graduates and their families for their achievement. The school is hosting a Graduation Ceremony in recognition of their success.It is also an opportunity to recognise the contribution of volunteers in serving our community. For further details please contact the organising committee on:

awateschool@gmail.com or please contact us on 0432 018 022 / 0403 745 282

Date: 24   November 2017
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Flemington Community Centre – 25 Mt. Alexander Rd, Flemington

 

 

روابط قصيرة: http://www.farajat.net/ar/?p=42152

نشرت بواسطة في أكتوبر 27 2017 في صفحة المنبر الحر. يمكنك متابعة اى ردود على هذه المداخلة من خلال RSS 2.0. يمكنك ترك رد او اقتفاء الردود بواسطة

رد على التعليق

الأخبار في صور

تسجيل الدخول
جميع الحقوق محفوظة لفرجت 2010